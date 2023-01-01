Doja Cat slams fans for calling themselves 'Kittenz'

Doja Cat has called out her supporters for bestowing themselves with an unofficial fan nickname.

The Say So singer, 27, went on a social media spree over the weekend, lashing out at followers for labelling themselves "Kittenz" in a series of since-deleted tweets.

"My fans don't get to name themselves s**t. If you call yourself a 'kitten' or f**king 'kittenz' that means you need to get off your phone and get a job and help your parents with the house," she wrote in one tweet.

One fan quickly questioned the rapper's startling remarks, tweeting in response, "??? only using the name YOU gave your fans," to which Doja - real name Amala Dlamini - insisted she made up the name when she was "an alcoholic teen".

"What should i change my name to since you don't like the term kitten," another fan asked Doja on Twitter, to which she replied, "Just delete the entire account and rethink everything it's never too late."

The performer's outburst appeared to upset some fans, with one stating the singer was "being a b**ch to the people that practically pay her bills".

Doja Cat is gearing up for a nationwide tour of the U.S. later this year, with the first show being held at San Francisco's Chase Center on 31 October.