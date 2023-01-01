S Club to release new single for Paul Cattermole

S Club will pay tribute to Paul Cattermole by releasing their first single in 20 years.

Paul died suddenly of heart issues in April at the age of 46 and his devastated bandmates have decided to release 'These Are The Days' in his memory, along with an emotional music video featuring clips of Paul.

The band, now comprised of Rachel Stevens, Jo O’Meara, Bradley McIntosh, Jon Lee and Tina Barrett as Hannah Spearritt left the group after Paul's death, have reunited with their songwriting team for the new single, which will be released this week.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "It didn’t look like S Club were ever going to make music again but Paul’s tragic passing has brought them closer than ever. They have bonded in their grief.

"The single has been written by the same team who were behind the majority of their No1s.

"It is a beautiful slice of nostalgia and fans will instantly recognise it as S Club."

“It sounds like a classic which will slot right in with their old tunes.

“It is about looking back at what an amazing man Paul was and the video was extremely emotional for them all.

“It celebrates his life and the amazing career S Club have had.”

The group announced their 25th anniversary reunion in February and have now renamed it 'The Good Times Tour', after one of the tracks on which Paul had lead vocals.

The tour will kick off in October.