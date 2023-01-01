Tiffany Haddish reveals split with Common 'wasn't mutual'

Tiffany Haddish has opened up about her relationship with ex-boyfriend Common.

The actor and rapper, 43, dated the John Wick star for nearly a year and a half before they broke up in 2021.

In a recent profile story published in The Washington Post, the Night School star described her time with Common, real name Lonnie Lynn, as "the healthiest, the funnest relationship I've ever had".

"It's where I felt safest out of all the relationships I've ever had," she added.

According to Tiffany, the Silo star, 51, began withdrawing from her and didn't invite her to several events, such as his birthday party.

"It wasn't mutual," she stated of the split, revealing Common broke up with her over the phone. "It was more him saying, 'I think this relationship has run its course.' And I was like, 'Okay. Like you gonna be a 50-year-old single man. Okay?'"

The Girls Trip actor went on to state that she remains open to future relationships and would "love" a partner to "experience" life with.

"But also, I guess I've been alone for so long," she confessed. "And so used to being abandoned, I expect it. Which is sad, right?"

Tiffany was previously married to William Stewart between 2008 and 2013.