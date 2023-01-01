Drake scolds fan for throwing vape at him during gig

Drake slammed a fan who threw a vaping device at him during a concert at Brooklyn, New York's Barclays Center.

Venue bosses posted a video clip of the incident on its social media channels following the show, with the caption: “Reminder: You cannot vape at Barclays Center.”

In the clip, Drake slams the concertgoer for their actions, saying: “Hey … Who threw this? Who threw the vape?”

He then added: “There’s no way you’re taking life seriously if you think I’m gonna pick this vape up and vape with you at the f**king Barclays Center. You got some real-life evaluating to do, throwing this f**king lemon mint vape up here, thinking I’m about to vape with you at the Barclays.”

Drake was previously hit in the arm by a mobile phone on the opening night of his All a Blur Tour with 21 Savage in Chicago.

The incident involving the Hotline Bling rapper is one of a spate of throwing incidents at gigs. Bebe Rexha was injured when a phone was hurled at her face. In a bizarre moment, a U.K. fan tossed her dead mother’s ashes at Pink on stage. Kelsea Ballerini was struck by an object mid-song, someone hurled a sex toy flying at Lil Nas X, while Harry Styles was also hit near the eye by a mystery object.