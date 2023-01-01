NEWS Barbie’s release sees big boost for Dua Lipa, Ice Spice, Nicki Minaj & Aqua’s soundtrack bops Newsdesk Share with :





Dua Lipa’s Dance The Night could get a massive boost into the Top 5 this week, thanks to the release of Greta Gerwig’s Barbie movie. Dance The Night – the lead single from the film’s soundtrack – is predicted to rise 10 places to Number 5.



Barbie’s release could also see Ice Spice, Nicki Minaj & Aqua’s Barbie World jump up and reach a new peak of Number 11.



Dave & Central Cee are going nowhere. Sprinter is ahead of the competition for an eighth week at Number 1.



Taylor Swift’s Cruel Summer charges towards a rebound (3), as Nathan Dawe, Joel Corry & Ella Henderson on 0800 Heaven fly up to a new peak (6).



Bou’s big breakout anthem Closer featuring Slay is looking to breakthrough into the Top 20, at Number 12, while Byron Messia’s Talibans is also predicted to hit new heights (14).



Travis Scott teams up with Bad Bunny and The Weeknd on K-Pop, the first single from his much-hyped new album Utopia, which could enter the chart at Number 19.



