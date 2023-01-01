I've grown a lot as a solo artist, says Lauren Jauregui

Lauren Jauregui has "grown a lot" since becoming a solo artist.

The 27-year-old singer shot to stardom as a teenager in Fifth Harmony, but Lauren believes she's matured "a lot" over recent years.

Reflecting on her musical journey, Lauren told GALORE magazine: "I’ve released two EPs and four singles on my own. Plus some really beautiful collaborations with my friends, like Snow Tha Product and Halsey. I think I keep getting more and more comfortable expressing myself and like with anything, practice makes for perfection.

"I’ve been writing since before I put it into song format so I think just getting clearer and better at expressing myself through music has been the biggest growth arc for me.

"I’m definitely in the studio now making new things ... like I said all these songs were written back in the 2018/2019 era, so I’ve grown a lot as a woman since then and I think that’s reflected in the music I’m making right now."

Lauren describes her solo material as being "personal, introspective, and reflective".

The singer has also confessed to being inspired by women who "express themselves and their truth".

She shared: "I’m inspired by all kinds of incredible artists that have shaped my ear and the way I hear and complete my songs.

"I love singer/songwriters so definitely Amy Winehouse, Mariah Carey, Hayley Williams, Alicia Keys, PINK!, Shakira, John Mayer, Jhene Aiko, Summer Walker, Kehlani, SZA, Lana Del Rey.

"I’m inspired greatly by Beyonce and the way she executes background vocals and communicates an entire vision and pulls that into her performances.

"I’m inspired by Christina Aguilera, Lady Gaga, Whitney Houston, Aretha Franklin, Billie Holiday, Nina Simone … I just love women who express themselves and their truth."