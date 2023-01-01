Kelsea Ballerini is 'working to protect' normalcy in her life

Kelsea Ballerini is "working to protect" the normalcy in her life.

During an interview with StyleCaster, the 29-year-old singer/songwriter opened up about the newfound interest in her private life following the end of her marriage to Morgan Evans last year.

"I've done this for a decade. I've done the work. But the eyeballs on the rest of my life is new, so I'm giving myself a lot of grace," the Leave Me Again singer stated.

Kelsea explained that she had to choose between putting up a barrier between herself and her fans or being open about her life and she chose the latter.

"All the things that I've always done are because that's actually who I am at my core. (But) I am actively working to protect my normalcy," she added.

The performer then shared that she and her partner, actor Chase Stokes, had a conversation about going public with their romance after there had been a lot of speculation online.

"The thing that we've decided, and to each their own, is when you're with someone that you feel secure with and that you're proud to be with, why not share it?" the artist wondered, before adding, "He's also a Virgo; we're both Labrador Retrievers in human form. It doesn't take much conversation to be on the same page. It's been half a year and it's been great."

Kelsea and Chase confirmed they were dating in February.