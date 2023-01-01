'A career highlight...' Sir Elton John bursts with Glastonbury pride

Sir Elton John feels “so privileged” to have headlined Glastonbury so late in his career.

The 76-year-old singer drew a huge crowd when he closed to iconic festival last month in what is believed to be his final UK gig and he is thrilled to have had the opportunity to “go out with a bang”.

He told MOJO magazine: “The Pyramid Stage was a career highlight, and amazing to go out with a bang.

“I feel so privileged to have experienced it at this stage.

"So few people are lucky enough to get the opportunity to bow out on a high like that. It will stay with me forever.”

After Glastonbury, the ‘I’m Still Standing’ hitmaker headed to mainland Europe for the rest of his ‘Farewell Yellow Brick Road’ tour dates but he admitted even though he was playing to thousands of fans every night, the shows felt so intimate compared to huge the festival crowd.

He said: “Nothing I’ve played before comes close to Glastonbury in terms of size and scale.

“Playing Paris Arena two nights later was like playing a nightclub by comparison.”

During the Glastonbury show, Elton performed some of his best-known hits - including 'Rocket Man', 'Tiny Dancer' and 'Candle In The Wind' - and reflected on his "amazing journey" in the music business.

Elton told the crowd during his set: "I want to thank you for all dressing up in your costumes and your glasses and your outfits ... it makes me feel so happy. Thank you for your love. And I want to thank you, also, for 52 years of amazing love and loyalty that you've shown me.

"It's been an amazing journey and I've had the best, best time. I will never forget you. You're in my head and my heart and my soul.

"You've been amazing. You've been an incredible crowd tonight. Thanks so much Glastonbury. Thanks so much England. I wish you love and health and happiness."