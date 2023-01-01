NEWS Dave & Central Cee make it seven weeks at Number 1 with 'Sprinter' Newsdesk Share with :





Dave and Central Cee’s Sprinter lands a seventh consecutive week at Number 1 on the Official Singles Chart.



Santan and Cench now have the third-longest-running Number 1 single of the year so far, behind Miley Cyrus’s Flowers (10 consecutive weeks at Number 1) and Calvin Harris and Ellie Goulding’s Miracle (eight non-consecutive weeks at Number 1).



With 8.4 million streams, Sprinter once more ends the week as the UK’s most-streamed track of the last 7 days.



This week’s highest new entry belongs to BTS member Jung Kook, who has broken a UK chart record with his debut solo single Seven ft. American rapper Latto. Seven lands straight in at Number 3, marking the highest debut for a K-Pop soloist in UK chart history, surpassing the feat earlier this year of his BTS bandmate Jimin.



Psy’s 2012 mega-hit Gangnam Style still holds the record for highest-charting K-Pop single of all time, having reached Number 1 more than a decade ago following a four-week climb to the summit, initially debuting at Number 61.



American rapper Gunna secures a second UK Top 10 single as F*kumean glides up five (7) and Billie Eilish’s maudlin What Am I Made For? debuts at Number 10, netting Billie her ninth Top 10 hit and first in nearly two years. Taken from Barbie: The Album, the original soundtrack has two further singles landing in the Top 40; Dua Lipa’s Dance The Night rebounds one (15) and Nicki Minaj, Ice Spice & Aqua are up eight with Barbie World (20).



Just outside the Top 10, Jorja Smith inches ever closer to a Top 10 breakthrough with Little Things, up two to 11, as British DJ D.O.D continues to make gains with So Much In Love, up seven this week to Number 17.



Troye Sivan’s latest queer pop-house anthem Rush enters at Number 22 today, becoming the Australian star’s fifth Top 40 hit and first in four years.



Following the release of his Number 1 album Beautiful and Brutal Yard, J Hus has two big new debuts inside the Top 40; Militerian with Naira Marley (22) and Masculine with Burna Boy (23), pushing his total of UK Top 40 singles up to 16.



Becky Hill’s new collaboration with Chase & Status, Disconnect, enters at Number 25, while Byron Messia’s Talibans is up two to Number 29. Bou’s Closer ft. Slay moves up five to a new peak of Number 34, and finally, Anotr & Abel Balder also achieve a new high position with Relax My Eyes at Number 35.