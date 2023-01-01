A$AP Rocky's new song is intended to make people 'rage again' at live shows

A$AP Rocky wanted to "cause some excitement" with his "modern-day punk" track, 'Riot (Rowdy Pipe’n)'.

The hip-hop megastar - who has teamed up with Beats Studio Pro, the next generation of Beats’ iconic over-ear headphones, to launch his new single, which he produced with Pharrell Williams - said the intention behind the new tune from his hotly anticipated album is to get people to "rage at shows again".

He told Bazaar.com: “The message of the song is just modern-day punk. Punk is an attitude, not just a genre, and we wanted to cause some excitement.

“We want to encourage people to rage at shows again. The purpose of music is that it’s another extension of emotions. When you hear it, it should make you sad. It should make you happy. It should be nostalgic and make you recollect and go down memory lane. This thing right here has that rebellious spirit, and that’s what I deliberately wanted to do - just create a song that embodied all of those things.”

In the promo clip, 'Iconic Sound', Rocky - who has 14-month-old RZA with R'n'B and is set to become a father again - seen going about his day, including buying nappies and running out of the shop as photographers chase him down the street.

He's then seen relaxing listening to tunes with his Beats headphones on.

In a statement, Rocky said: "I've been a fan of Beats since the beginning, so this has been a full-circle experience.

"I had a vision in mind for this project, and they provided the space for me to zone in and fully express my creativity."

