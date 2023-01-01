Lana Del Rey surprises fans by working at Waffle House restaurant

Lana Del Rey worked a shift at a Waffle House in Alabama with no explanation on Thursday.

The music superstar donned a Waffle House uniform on Thursday to work a shift at the popular American restaurant chain in Alabama.

The 38-year-old star was spotted serving customers while wearing a black miniskirt and the signature blue Waffle House shirt, which featured her own name tag. She also sported hoop earrings and a casual updo.

The Summertime Sadness singer was filmed by a fan making coffee and she also appeared to tell someone to be careful while filming inside the restaurant.

"Oh look at this guy! Oh god, Charlie don't film him without his permission," Lana can be heard saying in the clip.

Karina Cisneros Juarez, an Alabama local, shared her experience of meeting Lana, as well as a picture of her and the star, local website AL.com reported.

"To say I am ecstatic is an understatement!!!" the fan gushed on her Facebook profile. "I have been a huuuge fan of Lana Del Rey for over a decade, so meeting her today was truly insane (sic)."

The Young and Beautiful hitmaker has not yet shared the reason for her day at work.