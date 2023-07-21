Blur here to stay! Britpop legends insist the band is 'something that none of us can ever walk away from'

Blur are open to more "interesting" concert opportunities after playing two sold-out nights at London's Wembley Stadium, vowing never to "walk away" from the band.

The reunited Britpop legends - who headlined Glastonbury in 1998 and 2009 - would have to be excited enough by any gig offers, with bassist Alex James, 54, quipping that keeping frontman Damon Albarn, 55, "interested is absolutely vital".

Asked about future live shows, drummer Dave Rowntree, 59, told The Sun newspaper: “I don’t feel as if we’ve drawn a line under anything.

But it took Wembley to tempt us because all the other projects we’ve been slaving over had to go on hold.

“We couldn’t say no to Hyde Park in 2009 or to headlining the Olympics party there in 2012.

“If we get another interesting opportunity, I imagine we’ll jump on that too.”

The 'Song 2' band hadn't toured together since their 2015 run in support of their comeback LP, 'The Magic Whip', though reunited Damon got onstage with his Dave, Alex, and lead guitarist Graham Coxon, 54, at his Africa Express show in his hometown of Leytonstone in 2019.

Today (21.07.23), the band released their first album in eight years, 'The Ballad of Darren', and the 'Parklife' hitmakers have no plans to retire anytime soon.

Alex added: “We all realise that it’s something that none of us can ever walk away from. Why would we want to? It is very emotional for us.”

He then quipped: “Keeping Albarn interested is absolutely vital.

“The minute he loses interest, he’ll be off to write another f****** opera!”