'I'm excited, terrified, bewildered': Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry announces solo career

Chvrches singer Lauren Mayberry is embarking on a solo career - but reassured fans of the synth-pop group that they are "confident" their "story has many more pages yet to be written."

The 35-year-old musician announced her first solo tour and teased her debut music is on the way, and confessed she is both "excited and terrified" about going it alone.

Lauren - who formed the 'Miracle' band in 2011 with Iain Cook and Martin Doherty - also admitted that over the years of being in bands, she suppressed "a lot of things" and is now starting to face them.

In an audio-visual on Instagram, she said: “The only thing I ever really wanted as a writer, as a performer was to connect with people. Being the only girl and the only woman in so many bands I’ve been in was a very lonely experience a lot of the time I internalized a lot of things and it’s strange to start unravelling some of that. (sic)"

She insisted: “It’s not an ending and it’s not a beginning but it would be a shame to let this moment go to waste.”

In the caption, she expanded: “This year is the 10th anniversary of the first CHVRCHES album. I met Iain and Martin when I was 23 — a little baby of a person, in hindsight. Looking back on what we’ve achieved together, so much of it doesn’t feel real or even possible. Thank you to every person who has been a part of that.

“I am so proud of all the chapters our band has been able to have and I am so grateful to my bandmates for taking me on that journey with them. We are all confident that the CHVRCHES story has many more pages yet to be written.”

She continued: “For now, though, I am excited/terrified / bewildered to tell you that I have been working on my first ever solo music and will be able to start sharing it soon.”

Of the group's future, she said: “I am so proud of all the chapters our band has been able to have and I am so grateful to my bandmates for taking me on that journey with them. We are all confident that the CHVRCHES story has many more pages yet to be written."

The band have released four studio albums, their most recent being 2021's 'Screen Violence'.

In February,, Chvrches released the single 'Over', the first to be released as part of their new record deal with Island Records and EMI.

Lauren will tour across the US, UK and Europe in September and October, for tickets and tour dates head to laurenmayberry.co.uk.