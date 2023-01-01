April Love Geary addresses lingerie photo criticism

Robin Thicke's partner April Love Geary has responded to online comments criticising her lingerie photos.

In a Wednesday Instagram post, the model shot back at commenters who had criticised her previous posts featuring lingerie.

"Shoutout to my haters," she captioned a photo of herself wearing a thong and garters. "Sorry that you couldn't phase me (sic)."

April also replied to users in the comments section of the post.

"I just want to know WHY @aprillovegeary you do this? Don't see this as negative, I just want to understand why you do this," one fan wrote. "What does posting pictures like this do for you?"

April wrote back, "Because I'm a hot girl, I do hot s**t."

Robin and April became engaged on Christmas Eve of 2018, after welcoming their first child together: now-five-year-old Mia. They are also the parents of Lola, four, and Luca, two.

The Blurred Lines singer also shares 13-year-old Julian with his ex-wife Paula Patton, to whom he was married between 2005 and 2015.