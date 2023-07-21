Zayn Malik releases first new song in two years

Zayn Malik has released his first new song in two years.

The former One Direction star dropped his comeback record 'Love Like This' on Friday (21.07.23) - marking his first release through his new label Mercury Records - alongside a video which features him zooming around New York City on a motorbike as he pursues a love interest.

In the song, he sings about diving into a new romance, crooning: " “I guess there’s love like this/ Usually I never wanna jump like this ... I guess there’s faith like this/ Give you everything and you can skate like this/ But I think I gotta take that risk ’cause I can not go back/ And I’m loving what you say, what you say, what you say when you’re on my line.”

The track marks his first new release since 2021 album 'Nobody Is Listening' and is likely to be the lead song from his fourth record.

Zayn's previously releases included 2016's 'Mind of Mine' and 'Icarus Falls' in 2018.

The singer previously insisted his new material will sound different to his previous releases. Speaking on the 'Call Her Daddy' podcast, he explained: “I’ve got a few really sad ones [songs], yeah. “It’s a different sound for me, and it’s got like some more narrative going on like real-life experiences and stuff."

He added of 'Love Like This': “It’s just a summer jam. It’s a good vibe. It just feels like summer."

The pop star has previously talked about battling performance anxiety and has yet to headline a major solo concert since leaving the boyband but he's hinted he may be ready to return to the stage,.

Zayn added: "I’m still very nervous now because it’s been a few years that I’ve been on stage. But I have this energy to like, I feel that I have something to give and I want to get on stage and be there again. To feel that."