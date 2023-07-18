'The band is very upset': The Hollywood Vampires cancel 2nd consecutive show due to 'unsafe' venue

Johnny Depp and Alice Cooper's band, The Hollywood Vampires, have cancelled a second consecutive show - blaming an "unsafe" venue.

The supergroup - also made up of Aerosmith's Joe Perry, and Tommy Henriksen - axed their Budapest concert at the last minute on Tuesday (18.07.23), and they were then forced to cancel their show in Slovakia on Thursday (20.07.23), claiming the construction of the venue, Olympic Fields in Zvolenská Slatina, was "incomplete".

In a statement shared on Instagram, they wrote: "Upon arrival today to the venue in Slovakia to begin set up for tonight’s performance, it quickly became clear that the construction of the facility was incomplete, and therefore unsafe for both the band and the general public.

"The band is very upset by this recent and unfortunate turn of events, and hope to return when schedules permit.

"This cancellation is unrelated to the recent cancellation in Budapest, but we can assure you all bandmembers are safe and healthy. We look forward to seeing you in Poland, Germany and the US in the coming days.

"Sincere apologies, The Hollywood Vampires"

It comes as The Hollywood Vampires were due to perform at the Papp László Budapest Sportaréna in Budapest on Tuesday, but they had to pull out due to "unforeseen circumstances".

A statement shared on the band's official social media pages and re-shared by the 'Edwards Scissorhands' actor read: "Due to unforeseen circumstances, the Vampires will be canceling tonight’s show in Budapest. All tickets (general and VIP, including meet and greet) will be refunded in full. We love and appreciate all of the fans who traveled from near and far to see us rise, and we’re truly sorry. Sincere apologies, The Hollywood Vampires. (sic)"