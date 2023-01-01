Nicki Minaj and Ice Spice on Barack Obama's 2023 summer playlist

Barack Obama has revealed the music soundtracking his American summer.

The former US president, 61, took to Twitter on Friday to unveil the music he's been listening to during the summer months - a tradition he has carried on since his tenure in the White House - which included tracks from Nicki Minaj, SZA and the late rapper Tupac Shakur.

"Like I do every year, here are some songs I've been listening to this summer - a mix of old and new," he wrote alongside the list. "Look forward to hearing what I've missed."

Nicki Minaj and Boygenius' collaboration Not Strong Enough made the cut, as did Princess Diana by Ice Spice.

SZA's Snooze from her recent album SOS was also one of the more recent songs featured on the former president's playlist, as was Luke Combs's Fast Car - a cover of the 1988 song by Tracy Chapman.

Plenty of classics also made the list, including Dr. Dre and Tupac's California Love, Bob Dylan's Everything is Broken and Ella Fitzgerald's Cry Me a River.

People also took to the comments to give the former commander-in-chief his requested track recommendations.

"There's not a single Taylor Swift song. Swifties, do your thing," one person wrote. "Give James Marriott - slow down a listen," another recommended.

Along with his annual playlist, Barack also revealed his summer reading list, which included Poverty, By America by Matthew Desmond, Hello Beautiful by Ann Napolitano, and All the Sinners Bleed by S.A. Cosby.