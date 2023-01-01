Will.i.am gushes over Britney Spears ahead of collaboration

Will.i.am has priased Britney Spears ahead of their latest collaboration.

During an interview on CBS Mornings on Thursday, the Black Eyed Peas star discussed his friendship with the Toxic hitmaker, whom he has recently collaborated with on a new song titled Mind Your Business.

“I’ve been a fan, a friend and a supporter of Britney throughout the years,” the performer gushed. “A supporter as far as a person who goes out and listens to her music, a supporter as far as somebody that’s there to help champion her through her times when she was fighting for her liberation. She is an amazing person.”

The rapper first teased the new song on Monday by posting a seconds-long teaser video on Instagram. The snippet of the track featured Britney’s iconic tagline, “It’s Britney, b**tch”.

In another post which Will.i.am - real name William James Adams Jr. - posted on Wednesday, he shared his excitement for the new release and thanked the pop star.

“Thank you @britneyspears…you’re one of the most fearless, strongest, kindest, purest people I’ve met in my life…I always loved working with you and I always will…,” the I Gotta Feeling artist wrote.

“Music is therapy for lots of people,” he also explained during the interview. “Dancing is therapy for lots of people. It helps you with anything that you’re going through. I see that every time I see (Britney) dance on her Instagram. I light up, because I see how much she loves music.”

The track was originally scheduled to be released on Tuesday, however, Will.i.am has since stated that it is now slated for Friday.

The collaboration marks the rapper's second song with Britney, as they first paired up in 2012 for the hit song Scream & Shout.