'I'm still fighting...' Tom Grennan already planning next album

Tom Grennan is already working on his next album.

The singer songwriter topped the charts with 'What Ifs and Maybes' - his third record - last month, and he's not wasting any time when it comes to the follow up, which he hopes to be able to release in 2024.

He told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: “I’m looking to the next album already. I’m going to go away at the end of August then I’ll start in the studio.

"I think if you slow down it’s hard to get it going again. I am in a place where I am still trying to build.

"I’m still fighting and trying to get better and better, so no slowing down. The label said ‘no pressure’, but I’m the one putting the time pressure on me."

However, Tom admitted there is a balance to strike between keeping himself out there and people getting bored with him.

He added: “But I also don’t want to be saturated.

"If I don’t go away I will get annoying, and I don’t want to be forcing things to buy down fans’ necks, because it’s not about that. It’s about music.”

He's making sure to take care of himself too, and after a period of sobriety after lockdown, he's taking another break from booze.

He explained: "I had a few drinks here and there since I had a break but I feel like I am in a place where I just need to knock it on the head again for a while.

“It’s good I can do that. I’ve got a holiday coming up which I’m looking forward to.

"I definitely had to say ‘I’m having a break’, but I feel all my team know how hard I’ve worked, and they work as well."