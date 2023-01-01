Jungkook still doesn't think he's a 'giant pop star' despite massive BTS success

Jungkook doesn't feel like a "giant pop star" despite his huge success.

The BTS member - who recently released his debut solo single 'Seven' with American rapper Latto - has been part of the huge K-pop group for the last decade, but he still has "one big goal".

Noting that he still strives to become a "giant pop star", he told Weverse Magazine that although others might hold him in that regard, he doesn't "see it that way".

He added that his musical ambition is to become "more appreciated and be even better".

He added: "In a word: cool. That’s the whole reason I’m doing this. I want to be that kind of pop star someday – I want to be able to really experience that feeling...

“I hope the day comes that I can look at myself from a third-person perspective and give myself that kind of recognition.

"I’ll know I’m that kind of pop star once I can do that."

Earlier this week, Jungkook released two remixes for 'Seven', with 'Summer Mix' focused on a dance sound, while the 'Band Ver' mix boosts the acoustic guitar and features more traditional drums.

Reflecting on how the original song came together, he revealed that once he heard it, he knew it was something he had to record.

He added: "[The song] wasn’t something I planned in advance either.

"Producer Bang Si-hyuk just played it for me, and it was so good, I said, ‘Oh, I definitely have to do this one.' "

And he recently admitted he felt like Latto's "liveliness" was just what the track - which is all about sexual fantasy - needed.

Asked if he was happy for the 'Big D*** Energy' hitmaker to dial up the sex talk in such a direct way, he told Variety: "I thought it’s important that it suits the overall mood of the song, and Latto’s unique charm came through very well."