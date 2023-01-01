Jamie Lynn Spears claims daughter Maddie was 'very affected' by Britney Spears feud

Jamie Lynn Spears has admitted her eldest daughter Maddie was "very affected" by her feud with her sister Britney Spears.

While speaking to Variety, the Sweet Magnolias star became emotional as she discussed her older sister publicly blasting her on social media in early 2022 when she released her memoir Things I Should Have Said.

"It makes me sad. I don't want my daughter to feel that way. I have to say I will absolutely not allow my children - especially my oldest daughter, who was very affected by all of it - I will not allow her to feel this way in her life," Jamie Lynn said about the conflict. "My strength is out of the love for my children and wanting to make sure that I don't give way to anything other than what I know to be authentic and true."

Before Jamie Lynn released her memoir, Britney sent the actress a cease-and-desist letter and blasted her on social media. Six months after the book's publication, Britney got married and neglected to invite her sibling to the wedding.

When asked where she stands with the singer today, the Zoey 101 star replied, "I have nothing but absolute love for every single one of my family members. If I learned anything from last year, being so open and feeling like I had to defend myself at times, I don't feel like there's anything else that I need to say.

"I just have to leave it where it is because those conversations are meant to be personal. All I can focus on now is my girls, my husband, and the work that I'm doing."

Last month, the Toxic singer told her Instagram followers that she visited Jamie Lynn on the set of her Paramount+ film Zoey 102. However, the actress neither confirmed nor denied the reunion happened in her Variety interview.

Jamie shares 15-year-old Maddie with ex Casey Aldridge and five-year-old Ivey with husband Jamie Watson.