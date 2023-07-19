Creed are reuniting for first show in over 10 years

Creed are reuniting for the first time in over a decade.

The 'My Sacrifice' rockers - made up of Scott Stapp, Mark Tremonti, Brian Marshall and Scott Phillips - haven't performed together since December 2012, but they are returning to the stage next year.

On Wednesday (19.07.23), the band announced: "Creed Nation, the wait is over!

"We are beyond stoked to announce that we will be reuniting on the Summer of ‘99 Cruise, sailing April 18 – 22, 2024 from Miami, FL to Nassau, Bahamas aboard the Norwegian Pearl."

The cruise will also feature "very special guests" 3 Doors Down.

The rest of the lineup includes Buckcherry, Tonic, Vertical Horizon, Fuel, The Verve Pipe, Tantric, Dishwalla, Veruca Salt member Louise Post, and Nine Days.

Meanwhile, the group teased other plans on the horizon, which may suggest further tour dates in the future.

They added: "We've got a lot more in store..."

The band originally split in 2004 as Scott App embarked on a solo career, while Brian, Mark and Scott Phillips formed Alter Bridge with Myles Kennedy.

They later reunited in 2009, and last performed together over 10 and a half years ago.

Their last album 'Full Circle' also came in 2009, while their other records - 1997's 'My Own Prison', 1999's 'Human Clay' and 2001's 'Weathered' - spawned hits like 'With Arms Wide Open', 'One Last Breath' and 'Higher'.

Three years ago, Phillips hinted that a reunion could be on the cards.

He told Anne Erickson at the time: "We’re all in a good spot right now. We feel like we have a good relationship amongst the four of us."

The drummer noted that there was "no specific timetable", there had been "some chatter" even then.

He added: "We tend to check up on each other when it's birthdays and holidays, things like that. So, there has been some chatter, and there's no specific timetable for anything or no specific plans, but it's a possibility down the road."