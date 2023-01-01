'It's incredible!' Mark Ronson has already heard some of Dua Lipa's new album

Mark Ronson has already heard "some" of Dua Lipa's new album.

The 'New Rules' hitmaker has been busy working on the follow-up to 2020's 'Future Nostalgia' collection, and the producer - who

brought Dua on board for 'Dance The Night' for the 'Barbie' soundtrack - has been given a sneak peak at the new material.

He told Vulture: "I've heard some of it and it's incredible."

Referencing the music video for 'Dance The Night', he suggested that one key moment could be a big hint of what's to come.

He added: "I think that’s why there’s the disco ball that smashes in the video, right?

"This feels like her triumphant stomp on that era of her music into whatever she does next.”

Fans are still waiting for a release date for the upcoming record, particularly after Dua backtracked after telling Sir Elton John the collection was "50 percent done" in March last year.

However, in December she admitted the record had "taken a complete turn".

She told Variety: "When I was speaking to Elton I really felt like I was halfway done.

"But it’s taken a complete turn as I’ve carried on working, and I really feel now that it’s starting to sound cohesive.

"So I’m going to keep writing in the early months of the new year and see where that takes me.”

She admitted the collection is "different sonically" from what's come before, and teased that the title would make "everything" clearer to her fans.

She added: "The album is different – it’s still pop but it’s different sonically, and there’s more of a lyrical theme.

"If I told you the title, everything would make sense – but I think we’ll just have to wait.”