Keanu Reeves' band Dogstar announce first album for 23 years and drop new song

Keanu Reeves' band Dogstar have confirmed their first album for 23 years, and released a new single.



The grunge outfit haven't dropped an album since 2000's 'Happy Ending', but after reuniting last summer, the group have now returned to the scene with new tune 'Everything Turns Around', ahead of their upcoming LP 'Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees'.



They said: "We are so excited to re-introduce Dogstar with our new single 'Everything Turns Around'.



"It feels like a fun summer song to us.



"It has an uplifting message and a positive vibe that hopefully makes your day a little bit lighter.



"It’s one of our favourite songs to play live and can’t wait to share it on our upcoming tour."



Dogstar - in which Hollywood actor Keanu plays bass guitar - will release 'Somewhere Between the Power Lines and Palm Trees' on October 6th, and they will head out on tour next month.



The group will first play Hermosa Beach, California, on August 10th, and will head to Japan in September.



In May, Dogstar - who are also made up of Robert Mailhouse, Bret Domrose, and Gregg Miller - teased new music was on the way.



They wrote on Instagram: "Thank you everyone for the kind comments. We are overjoyed to see such a response.



"Honestly, didn’t expect this. It makes us want to play out even more.



"We will be rolling out some new music this summer, followed by some gigs. As soon as it’s all figured out we will let everyone know immediately.



"So much to do, but rest assured, we are on it and have assembled a fantastic team that are helping us.



"We are also going to make a music video to support our first tune. That’s all I can say now. Can’t wait to share our new music with everyone.



"It’s the most satisfying and meaningful batch of songs we’ve ever done. Thanks again for being so patient with us. We truly have the best, most loyal fans!"



A new album release this summer marks 27 years since Dogstar dropped their debut record, 'Our Little Visionary', in 1996.



Dogstar had several bands open for them who went on to achieve huge success.



'Buddy Holly' hitmakers Weezer's first-ever show was opening up for Dogstar, and US punk outfit Rancid have also opened up for the group in the past.