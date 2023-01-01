Travis Scott and Bad Bunny announce new collaboration

Travis Scott, The Weeknd and Bad Bunny have been set to release a new song together.

The SICKO MODE rapper and Starboy singer revealed the collaboration - titled KPOP - with the Puerto Rican pop star via a joint Instagram post shared on Wednesday.

Travis and The Weeknd's caption read "Flame Abe Benito," a reference to all three stars' names, followed by "Out Tomorrow Night."

The news came several weeks after Bad Bunny, 29, confirmed he and Travis, 32, had been working on music together.

"We worked on that a while back - and I think Travis has been working on his project for a minute," Bad Bunny told Rolling Stone last month. "I don't know if maybe I'll release a song (this year) if I like it enough, but I don't think so. I said this year was for resting."

The collaboration also followed the recent news of Egypt's Musicians' Syndicate attempting to ban Travis from launching his new album Utopia on 28 July with a live performance at the Giza pyramids.

The union stated it was revoking a permit for the concert because it "contradict(s) the identity of the Egyptian culture".

However, in a statement shared with Pitchfork, promoter Live Nation assured fans there had been "no changes" to the scheduled performance.