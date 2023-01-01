Keanu Reeves to release first Dogstar album in 23 years

Keanu Reeves' band Dogstar has reunited and announced new music for the first time in 23 years.

The Los Angeles-based band - comprised of lead vocalist Bret Domrose, drummer Rob Mailhouse, and the John Wick star on bass - announced their third album via Instagram on Wednesday.

"We are so excited to announce our new album Somewhere Between The Power Lines And Palm Trees out on October 6th on our label Dillon Street Records," the post read.

The post also revealed the album's first single, Everything Turns Around. A second post on Thursday previewed the song's official music video.

Dogstar originally formed in 1991 and has released two albums, 1996's Our Little Visionary and 2000's Happy Ending.

The band opened for David Bowie at his 1995 Hollywood Palladium gig and performed at Glastonbury in 1999.

Dogstar played at The Roxy in Los Angeles on Tuesday, after having featured at the BottleRock Napa Valley music festival earlier this year.

The trio have been scheduled to kick off a 25-date headline tour of North America and Japan in August.