Logic welcomes second child

Logic and his wife Brittney Noell have welcomed their second baby.

The 33-year-old rapper and his wife Brittney have announced that they recently welcomed their second child together.

“Our beautiful Leo was born and we couldn’t be happier,” Brittney, 26, gushed on Instagram next to two photos of the newborn baby as well as their first born son.

The Sucker for Pain rapper and his wife are already parents to their three-year-old son Bobby, who was born in July 2020.

Logic, real name Sir Robert Bryson Hall II, shared the news of his wife’s second pregnancy with his 6.9 million Instagram followers on New Year's Day.

“Happy New Baby!” the musician captioned the video featuring a recording of an ultrasound.

The two-time Grammy nominee and his wife - who is a Los Angeles-based fashion designer - tied the knot in 2019.

Logic was previously married to YouTuber Jessica Andrea. The former couple married in 2015 but later divorced in 2018.