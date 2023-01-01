Ice Spice recalls how Taylor Swift collaboration began

Ice Spice has recalled her collaboration with Taylor Swift.

During a recent interview on Apple Music 1 with Zane Lowe, the 23-year-old rapper told the story of how she became a collaborator on a remix of Taylor’s Midnights track, Karma.

"I was home, and my manager called me and was like, 'Oh, Taylor wants you on a record.' And I'm like, 'Taylor?'" the Princess Diana rapper remembered.

"I was having a terrible day. I was crying all morning because I was just so mad at something, and then he called me with that news," the artist continued. "And then I cried more, because it was good news."

Ice Spice, real name Isis Naija Gaston, called working with the Cruel Summer hitmaker “amazing" and described her as "so nice".

"We went to the studio, and she's so humble and so nice. I kid you not. I pulled up to the studio, and she outside waiting for me," the performer recalled. "I'm like, 'Why is Taylor Swift outside?' Like, 'Taylor, what are you doing here?' So she's great. She's so funny."

Ice Spice shared that since working together, she and Taylor “text all the time”.

Shortly after the remix of Karma was released in May, Taylor invited the rapper onto the stage as a surprise guest during her Eras Tour stop in New Jersey. Ice Spice returned for the following two concerts.

"Can you believe that? I did a stadium show before an arena. That was nuts. I'm not going to lie," Ice Spice said of the performances.

Since breaking into the music industry in 2021, Ice Spice has also collaborated with Nicki Minaj and PinkPantheress.