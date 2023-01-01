Mel C and Self Esteem record song to support England in Women's World Cup

Mel C and Self Esteem have teamed up with a bunch of female singers to support England's ladies' football team in the FIFA Women's World Cup.

The former Spice Girl appears on Call Me A Lioness alongside Wolf Alice singer Ellie Rowsell and Marika Hackman, Rachel Chinouriri, Shura, Jasmine Jethwa, Rose Gray, Highlyy, and Al Greenwood of the aptly-named band Sports Team.

Written by Glen Roberts and Olivia Dean, the track celebrates the Lionesses' victory at the 2022 Euro tournament and references players Chloe Kelly and Ella Toone, who scored the winning goals.

"It's been amazing to see the popularity of women's football grow and their incredible win last year was a huge inspiration for this new song for the World Cup," Sporty Spice said in a statement. "I'm so privileged to be involved with a whole host of amazing female artists, cheering on our women's team to bring it home again!"

Self Esteem, real name Rebecca Lucy Taylor, added, "I love the song so much. The Lionesses are the future and I am so proud and excited to get behind them this summer... Can't believe I'm on a song with Melanie C. Baby Becky is quaking."

Proceeds from sales and streams of the unofficial anthem will support charities such as Football Beyond Borders, Manchester Laces, Street Soccer London, and Girls United.

The song was released on Wednesday under the band name Hope FC, a nod to former manager, player and coach Hope Powell. It marks Mel C's third appearance on an England soccer song after 1998's (How Does It Feel To Be) On Top Of The World and a 2014 cover of Take That's Greatest Day.

The FIFA Women's World Cup, which is being held in Australia and New Zealand, kicks off on Thursday.