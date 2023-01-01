NEWS Blur: 'From the first moment we went on to the moment we left, Wembley had shrunk' Newsdesk Share with :





Today blur’s Damon Albarn and Graham Coxon join Steve Lamacq on BBC Radio 6 Music at 6pm to discuss their recent concert at Wembley Stadium and the making of their new album, The Ballad of Darren.



On performing at Wembley:



Damon Albarn: I think that was the weird thing about Wembley. From the first moment we went on Saturday to the moment we left on Sunday, the place had shrunk. It had become really intimate, which was odd. I suppose it was the decision just to go back to basics and just be the band we started off being and see if we could play through those 30 years in that mindset.



Steve Lamacq: The thing about Wembley, and I’ve talked to a lot of people who were at the gig, and from their perspective, one of the great things about stripping it back to being a band was it just showed off yourselves as a band and your ability to be able to switch from being something incredibly moving to being the next moment quite playful.



Damon: Silly?



Steve: Yes, silly!



Damon: Graham and I, our relationship was always been quite predominantly silly really, hasn’t it?



Graham Coxon: I think we love that. We’re mischievous, reasonably intelligent, creative people. You know, our mischief goes into our –



Damon: Speak for yourself!



Graham: We put that into the music, that idiocy! But we’re emotional people as well and obviously we’re human and we can’t linger too much on the heavy emotion hanging in the air, especially in Wembley, you’ve got to smash it out the way occasionally.



Steve: But you looked like you were having a lot of fun?



Damon: [It was] fantastic. It’s the first time I’m quite excited about seeing what the film looks like. Because I have no idea what it looked like from outside.

