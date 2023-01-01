NEWS RAYE and Shygirl lead the pack as AIM Awards reveal nominations Newsdesk Share with :





The AIM Independent Music Awards have revealed its first set of 2023 nominees, celebrating the vibrant and innovative breadth of talent across the UK’s independent sector.



As the tastemaker Awards show, highlighting the stars of the future often before any other ceremony, the 2023 edition boasts a hugely exciting array of nominees. R&B-led pop singer RAYE and experimental dance act Shygirl lead the pack with three nods each, while further multiple nominees also include British jazz quintet Ezra Collective, London-based Nigerian songwriter Obongjayar, futuristic genre-defier Kelela, and experimental newcomer Jessica Winter who each land two.



As the highly-coveted ‘Best Independent Album’ category makes its return, the eclectic nominees list includes 2020’s Pioneer Award winner Little Simz who first received an AIM Award accolade back in 2016. Subsequently winning a BRIT and the Mercury Music Prize in 2022, she’ll be hotly-tipped as her album ‘No Thank You’ joins previous AIM Awards winners Nova Twins and Rina Sawayama, with ‘Supernova’ and ‘Hold The Girl’ respectively. Topping off an incredible category shortlist, they’re joined by Kelela, Oliver Sim, Wu-Lu, Avelino, RAYE, and Shygirl. Soul-influencer rapper Obongjayar also earns a nomination for ‘Some Nights I Dream of Doors’, in addition to his nod for ‘Best Independent Video’ (in association with Vevo) alongside Ezra Collective, Kelela, RAYE and Wesley Joseph.



This year’s ‘One To Watch’ (in association with BBC Music Introducing) is brimming with rising talent, with nods going to Jessica Winter, Juice Menace, FLOWEROVLOVE, Laughta and Master Peace. Previous winners of this category include Arlo Parks, who has since scooped trophies at the BRITs and Mercurys, and Georgia, who subsequently received nominations from the Mercurys and NME Awards. Continuing to move from strength to strength, 2021’s One To Watch winner ENNY will also make a return this year, with the South London rapper in the running for ‘Best Independent EP/Mixtape’ alongside Saint Joshua, yunè pinku, Bellah and Jessica Winter.



2023’s ‘UK Independent Breakthrough’ category showcases a star-studded list of contenders, including electronic powerhouse duo Overmono, exuberant rapper Shygirl, alt-pop act Suki Waterhouse, high-energy producer I.Jordan and London-based jazz quintet Ezra Collective. Shygirl, RAYE and Overmono also find themselves in the running for ‘Best Independent Track’ (in association with Meta), all in good company along with Sudan Archives’ vibrant ‘Selfish Soul’, Four Tet’s epic odyssey ‘Three Drums’ and Yeah Yeah Yeahs and Perfume Genius’ collaborative ballad ‘Spitting Off The Edge Of The World’. Rounding out an impressive list of tracks, the talents of Connie Constance, Yves Tumor and Makaya McCraven also receive well-earned nods.



Also returning is the trophy for ‘Best Independent Remix’, with nominees including Jamie XX’s remix of Oliver Sim’s ‘GMT’, Soulwax’s remix of Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul’s ‘Cliche’, the Sega Bodega remix of Björk - ‘Ovuke (feat Shygirl), the Boys Noize remix of Yeah Yeah Yeahs’ ‘Wolf’, and the Nu:Tone Remix of GLXY (feat. Hugh Hardie & Visionobi)’s ‘Butterfly Effect’.



This year, the ‘Best Live Performer’ decision will once again be put in the hands of music fans across the world, who can cast their vote for their favourite act here: https://independentmusic.typeform.com/to/jBnh8hI9



Returning to the Roundhouse on 26 September as the most anticipated night in the independent music calendar, the AIM Independent Music Awards recognise the achievements of independent labels, artists and entrepreneurs that make up the UK’s diverse and thriving independent music sector. The 2023 Awards will focus on celebrating the independent music community, incorporating more exclusive and intimate live performances set to take place throughout the ceremony.



Silvia Montello, CEO at AIM, commented: “This years’ AIM Independent Music Award nominees represent our diverse, dynamic and inclusive community, truly showcasing the incredible range of talent across all genres of the UK music scene. As the indie sector continues to grow, we look forward to celebrating the dedication of labels, artists, and their teams on the 26 September.”



AIM Awards 2023 nominees



UK Independent Breakthrough

Ezra Collective (Partisan Records)

I.Jordan (Ninja Tune)

Overmono (XL Recordings)

Shygirl (Because Music)

Suki Waterhouse (Sub Pop)



Best Independent Track (Meta)

Connie Constance - ‘Hurt You’ (Play It Again Sam)

ENNY - Charge It (FAMM)

Four Tet - ‘Three Drums’ (Text Records)

Makaya McCraven - ‘Dream Another’ (XL Recordings)

Overmono - ‘Good Lies’ (XL Recordings)

RAYE, 070 Shake - ‘Escapism’ (Human Re Sources)

Shygirl - ‘Shlut’ (Because Music)

Sudan Archives - ‘Selfish Soul’ (Stones Throw Records)

Yeah Yeah Yeahs - ‘Spitting Off The Edge of The World’ feat. Perfume Genius (Secretly Canadian)

Yves Tumor - ‘Echolalia’ (Warp Records)



Best Independent EP/ Mixtape

Bellah - ‘Adultsville’ (Base ‘N’ Rebulz X Marathon Music Group)

ENNY - ‘We Go Again’ (FAMM)

Jessica Winter - ‘Limerance’ (Lucky Number)

Saint Joshua - ‘EP2’(Ditto Music)

yunè pinku - ‘BABYLON IX’ (PLATOON)



Best Independent Album

Avelino - God Save The Streets (More Music Records/ OddChild Music)

Kelela - Raven (Warp Records)

Little Simz - No Thank You (Forever Living Originals)

Nova Twins - Supernova (Marshall Records)

Obongjayar - Some Nights I Dream of Doors (September Recordings)

Oliver Sim - Hideous Bastard (Young)

RAYE - My 21st Century Blues (Human Re Sources)

Rina Sawayama - Hold The Girl (Dirty Hit)

Shygirl - Nymph (Because Music)

Wu-Lu - LOGGERHEAD (Warp Records)



Best Independent Remix

Sega Bodega Remix (One Little Independent) - Björk - ‘Ovuke (feat. Shygirl)’

Soulwax Remix (Deewee / Because Music) - Charlotte Adigéry & Bolis Pupul - ‘Cliche’

Nu:Tone Remix (Hospital Records) - GLXY - ‘Butterfly Effect (feat. Hugh Hardie & Visionobi)’

Jamie XX remix (Young) - Oliver Sim - ‘GMT’

Boys Noize (Secretly Canadian) - Yeah Yeah Yeahs - ‘Wolf’



One To Watch (BBC Music Introducing)

Jessica Winter (Lucky Number)

Juice Menace (Supernature)

FLOWEROVLOVE (FAE GRP)

Laughta (MDLBEAST)

Master Peace (PMR)



Best Independent Video (Vevo)

Ezra Collective - ‘No Confusion ft. Kojey Radical’ (Partisan Records)

Kelela - ‘Enough For Love’ (Warp Records)

Obongjayar - ‘I Wish It Was Me (Live)’ (September Recordings)

RAYE, 070 Shake - ‘Escapism.’ (Human Re Sources)

Wesley Joseph - ‘MONSOON’ (EEVILTWINN)