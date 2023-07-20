Football Girls: Sporty Spice joined by Self Esteem and more on England Women's World Cup song

Sporty Spice, aka Melanie C, pop star Self Esteem and Wolf Alice bandleader Ellie Rowsell have recorded the official song for England's Women's World Cup team.

The Spice Girl, 49, has teamed up with the Mercury Prize-nominated star, 36, and 'Smile' rocker, 31, and more on the empowering anthem, 'Call Me A Lioness', which pays homage to football aces including, Alessia Russo, Chloe Kelly and Ella Toone, who led the team to victory at the 2022 Euro final.

The track was co-written by rising star Olivia Dean, 24, and features 11 artists in total, who have named themselves Hope FC, a nod to former England player Hope Powell.

The all-female troupe sings: “A Russo back heel, and crowd was chanting, then Kelly dropped the mic, started dancing, Toone had the finish, we were in it to win it, and life would never be the same."

Melanie said: "It’s been amazing to see the popularity of women’s football grow and their incredible win last year was a huge inspiration for this new song for the World Cup.

“I’m so privileged to be involved with a whole host of amazing female artists, cheering on our women’s team to bring it home again!”

Self Esteem - whose real name is Rebecca Lucy Taylor - commented: “The Lionesses are the future and I am so proud and excited to get behind them this summer.”

The track also features Sports Team’s Al Greenwood, Marika Hackman, Rachel Chinouriri, Shura, Jasmine Jethwa, Rose Gray and Highlyy.

Olivia said: “When Glen rang me with the idea of writing a song for the Lionesses I said yes instantly.

“It felt important that they have their own anthem as they are creating their own legacy.

“We wanted to make a song that gives girls a soundtrack to their pride of the Lionesses and of being a woman, and to unite everyone in that pride.”

It was songwriter Glen Roberts who suggested the Lionesses get their own official anthem

Gabby Logan’s famous commentary at the 2022 Euros also provided inspiration.

She said: “The Lionesses have brought football home.

“Now it’s down to the rest of us to make sure it stays here. You think it’s all over? It’s only just begun.”

England manager Sarina Wiegman also gets a mention.

'Call Me A Lioness' has been released the day before the FIFA Women's World Cup kicks off in Australia on Thursday (20.07.23).