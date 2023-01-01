Kim Petras dubs Charli XCX 'one of the best pop songwriters'

Kim Petras has hailed Charli XCX as "one of the best pop songwriters".

The 'Unholy' hitmaker, 30, is thankful to the '1999' singer, also 30, for featuring her on her 2017 track 'Unlock It' with Jay Park.

She gushed to Zane Lowe on Apple Music 1: “I love her. She's so good. And I always shout her out because she put me on ‘Unlock It’… I just think she's one of the best pop songwriters that we have.”

The 'Malibu' singer also revealed she knows the person who leaked her album 'Problematique', and she is still hoping to release it.

She said: “It's definitely someone I know and that's what's really annoying about it. It was just a double whammy in a lot of ways and really stung … There's a blessing in everything, and I’m hoping that I'll find a way to put that out as well at some point.”

The pop star released 'Feed the Beast' last month, almost a year after she revealed that her other record leaked online.

Kim had admitted that becoming the victim of a leak made her feel like quitting music.

She tweeted at the time: "I'm devastated idk how all of this happened and I just wanna quit. (sic)"

However, in hindsight, it pushed her to make an even better LP.

Kim told POPSUGAR "I feel like I really took that time — which is time I would've never taken — to really top [the album] off and make sure it's the best it can possibly be.

"And now it really feels like a cohesive album. I'm proud of the message of it, which is just to go for it and do what you're most scared of."