Police search home over Tupac Shakur's unsolved murder

Police officers have searched a home in connection to Tupac Shakur's unsolved murder.

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department announced that they served a search warrant in Henderson, Nevada on Monday in connection to the 1996 murder of the California Love rapper.

"LVMPD can confirm a search warrant was served in Henderson, Nevada on July 17, 2023, as part of the ongoing Tupac Shakur homicide investigation," they said in a statement. "We will have no further comment at this time."

Henderson is located 15 miles (24 km) from where Tupac was killed in a drive-by shooting at a Las Vegas intersection.

On 7 September 1996, Tupac was riding in the passenger seat of a BMW driven by Marion 'Suge' Knight when he was shot four times. He was taken to a local hospital, where he died days later at the age of 25.

An official briefed on the investigation told ABC News that the search was conducted around 10pm local time to hunt for computers and articles relating to the rapper and his death. The evidence will be presented to a grand jury in Las Vegas.

Las Vegas Police Lt Jason Johansson confirmed to the Las Vegas Review-Journal that detectives were working on the cold case again.

"It's a case that's gone unsolved and hopefully one day we can change that," he said.

No arrests have been made and no charges have been filed.