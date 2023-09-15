NEWS OneRepublic, Alesso, Tom Grennan and Mimi Webb light up Malta Newsdesk Share with :





MTV took over Malta’s iconic Il-Fosos Square as part of the annual Isle of MTV Malta festival. Tens of thousands of people were treated to performances from co-headliners OneRepublic and Alesso, Tom Grennan, Mimi Webb and special guest Delta Goodrem. Local stars The Busker and Kevin Paul also performed.



GRAMMY-nominated band OneRepublic had the crowd singing along to their smash hits “Apologize”, “Runaway” and “I Ain’t Worried”, before covering the crowd with confetti during the iconic “Counting Stars”.



Multi-platinum producer and DJ sensation Alesso delivered a high energy, special-effects spectacle incorporating several of his global dance anthems, including “Calling (Lose My Mind)”, “If I Lose Myself” and upcoming single “Call Your Name”, which features John Newman.



Singer-songwriter Tom Grennan brought his smooth vocals to the perfect sundown setlist with his hits “Found What I’ve Been Looking For”, “How Does It Feel” and “Little Bit of Love”.



Just before, musical powerhouse Mimi Webb got the whole square dancing with her tracks “House on Fire” and “Red Flags”.



A guest appearance from Delta Goodrem saw the Aussie singer bring her greatest hits to the Isle of MTV Stage, such as “Innocent Eyes”, “Lost Without you” and she debuted her new single “Back To Your Heart”.



Maltese fans were excited to also see island superstars The Busker and Kevin Paul kick-off the party earlier in the evening.



As Europe’s largest free festival, Isle of MTV Malta is run in partnership with the Malta Tourism Authority. The show gives fans the chance to witness show-stopping performances from some of the world’s biggest stars, with previous performers having included Lady Gaga, Snoop Dogg, David Guetta and Martin Garrix.



The event will broadcast on MTV internationally on 15th September 2023 in more than 150 countries, showcasing the festival and Malta to millions of music fans around the world. The show also streamed live on Pluto TV in select international markets and will be available on-demand on Paramount+ later this year.

The festival is followed by Isle of MTV Malta Music Week, a series of club nights and parties across the hottest venues on the island, running until 23rd July.

