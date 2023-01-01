Travis Scott's Egyptian pyramids concert faces ban

Travis Scott's planned concert at the Giza pyramids has faced a threat of being banned.



Egypt's Musicians' Syndicate announced in a statement on Tuesday that it would not allow the 32-year-old rapper's performance at the world wonder - which was scheduled for 28 July - to go ahead.



The musicians' union said it was revoking a permit for the concert because it "contradict(s) the identity of the Egyptian culture," reports Agence France-Presse.



However, it is unclear whether the union has the official authority to cancel the goosebumps rapper's show.



In a statement shared with Pitchfork, promoter Live Nation assured fans there had been "no changes" to the scheduled performance.



"Any reports to the contrary are false," the statement read. "We can't wait to celebrate Utopia with you in Egypt!"



Egypt's Musicians' Syndicate reportedly rarely opposes music events, however in recent years it has spearheaded a fight against musical genres deemed improper in Egypt - particularly rap music.



The union said it does not intervene in any musical performances so long as they "do not undermine the ancestral customs and traditions of the Egyptian people".



After examining social media content and "the artist's positions, the syndicate found images and documented information on the strange rituals he practices, which go against our traditions", their statement explained.



Travis's next tour stop has been scheduled for Miami's Hard Rock Stadium on 21 July.