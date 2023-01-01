Olivia Rodrigo reveals a line in Vampire was almost cut

Olivia Rodrigo has revealed that a specific line in her song Vampire was almost cut for not being relatable.

During a recent interview with Audacy’s The Julia Show, the 20-year-old hitmaker revealed that the line “fame f**ker” in her latest single Vampire almost didn’t make the final cut.

“It was actually a debate whether or not ‘fame f**ker’ should be in the song," Olivia stated. “Some people said, ‘It kind of isolates you from people, you can’t really say stuff like that in songs if it’s not relatable,’ yada, yada, yada, which I totally get and I saw where they were coming from."

The Déjà Vu singer noted she felt that the song wasn’t exclusively about someone who uses their fame to climb the social ladder, but more about manipulation in general.

“I think the song isn’t about fame f**king or whatever, I think it’s more about someone being manipulative and sucking you dry, using you for all your worth,” the performer explained. “I think that that’s a universal theme, and I also think fame is more easily accessible now than it has ever been. It’s not just people in L.A. and Hollywood that have to deal with that.”

Vampire - which is the lead single from the singer's upcoming album, Guts - became Olivia's third single to debut at No.1 on the Hot 100, following her hit songs Drivers License and Good 4 U.

Guts is scheduled to be released on 8 September.