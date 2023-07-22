Ronan Keating to perform at festival days after brother's death

Ronan Keating is returning to the stage for a Finnish festival days after the death of his brother Ciaran Keating.

The former Boyzone star, 46, will perform at the Seinäjoki Speed Days festival in Finland on Saturday just days after his older brother Ciaran was killed in a car accident in Ireland.

The festival's official Facebook account issued a statement confirming the upcoming performance, stating, "We have received a lot of inquiries regarding Ronan Keating's appearance at the Speed Drive 20 year event. We recently heard some sad news when Ronan's brother passed away in an accident. The entire Seinäjoki Race & Rock Festival team takes part in the loss and wishes strength to the loved ones.

"We are present in contact with Ronan Keating and he has confirmed that he still wants to perform at Seinäjoki Race & Rock Festival as agreed on Saturday 22 July 2023."

The statement concluded, "So Ronan Keating will perform on Saturday at 20:05 on the Seinäjoki Race & Rock Festival main stage."

Ciaran, who was a car salesman in his 50s, died on Saturday in a two-vehicle collision as he was travelling with his wife Ann Marie to watch his son Ruairí play soccer in County Mayo, Ireland.

It has been reported that the When You Say Nothing At All singer rushed back to Ireland on Saturday after hearing the news of his brother's passing.

It is understood that Ann Marie, who was taken to Mayo University Hospital, was injured in the accident, as well as the driver and passenger in the other vehicle.