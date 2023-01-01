Stormzy could drop new music 'sooner rather than later'

Stormzy is set to drop new music "sooner rather than later".

The 29-year-old rapper released his latest album 'This Is What I Mean' in November, and his producer PRGRSHN - who worked on the majority of the tracks, including hit 'Hide and Seek' - has teased some new material in the pipeline.

As quoted by the Daily Star newspaper's Wired column: "We're always trying to stay creative and make new music.

"You might see him sooner rather than later, I'm not sure."

The producer admitted Stormzy needs to be "inspired" to create.

He added: "Ultimately he's an artist that has to be inspired so once he's inspired there will be new music for sure."

However, fans might not be waiting too long at all after a report earlier this year claimed he's already been working on new material.

A source told The Sun newspaper's Bizarre column: "Stormzy isn’t resting on his laurels and has been writing and recording new songs already.

"Artistically he seems to be the strongest and most creative he has ever been.

"Stormzy has been doing some stuff at Qube studios in London.

“He registered a new track on a songwriting database earlier this month.

"The track is called 'Fire' and it’s been pegged as a potential hit."

And, it is believed that Stormzy could release another album this year.

The insider added: "Those around Stormzy think the song could spawn another album.

"It is really empowering and moving – and is very much in the vein of 'This Is What I Mean'.

“His label is really excited about what they are hearing and no one should be surprised if Stormzy strikes while the iron is hot and releases new music this year.

"It is a hugely exciting time for him."