Dr Dre blasts 'grandfather' critics of modern day hip hop

Dr. Dr has insisted critics of modern hip-hop sound like "somebody's f*****' grandfather".

The legendary rapper and producer has reflected on the way the genre is continually "evolving" and while he admitted it's not to his taste, he refuses to hate on the current generation.

Speaking to actor Kevin Hart on his 'Hart to Heart' show, he said: "Let me tell you something. Hip-hop is what it is.

"Anybody that’s talking about the state of hip hop right now, when talking about it from a negative place, sounds like somebody’s f*****’ grandfather.

"This is just what it is. Hip-hop is evolving. If you don’t like it, don’t listen to it, you know what I’m saying?"

Although the 'Still D.R.E.' hitmaker supports the current crop in their bid to make their own sound, he admitted he doesn't actually listen to a lot of the contemporary artists.

He added: "I’m keepin’ it all the way 100 with you. Some of this s***, most of this s***, I don’t like.

"I don’t listen to a lot of that s***. But I’m not hatin’ on it. I’m never gonna hate on it.”

When host Kevin mentioned Kendrick Lamar - whose album 'Damn' became the first non-classical and non-jazz work to win a Pulitzer Prize for Music in 2018 - he was full of praise.

He said: "Kendrick Lamar is a real motherf*****’ artist, like, the true definition of the word."

And he had a firm message for anyone disagreeing with his assessment on the current scene.

He argued: “If you don’t like it, motherf*****, do something about it.

If you don’t like what’s happening right now, are you f****** strong enough or talented enough to do something new to change it, to do something that you like?"