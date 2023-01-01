will.i.am teases Britney Spears collaboration

will.i.am has seemingly teased a new collaboration with Britney Spears.

In a Monday Instagram post, the Black Eyed Peas rapper seemingly teased that he was set to release a follow-up to his 2012 collaboration with Britney - Scream & Shout.

Weeks after Scream & Shout became Britney's first song to garner one billion views on YouTube, will.i.am dropped a teaser video that indicated their next collaboration, possibly titled Mind Your Business, would be released on Tuesday.

"You are now now rocking with/ will.i.am and Britney b**ch," the teaser video began, referencing a line from Scream & Shout. "Mind your business, b**ch!"

It concluded, "will.i.am x Britney. Tomorrow."

will.i.am captioned the post, "Uh oh!!! This summer is about to be hot!!!"

Britney reshared the video on her Instagram Stories but did not comment on the collaboration.

Since she was freed from her conservatorship in late 2021, the 41-year-old has only released one other single - Hold Me Closer, a collaboration with Elton John.

The new song comes shortly after the singer revealed the title, cover and release date of her memoir, The Woman In Me, which will be available on 24 October.