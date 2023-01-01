Tina Knowles-Lawson is ‘proud’ of granddaughter Blue Ivy for joining Beyoncé’s tour

Tina Knowles-Lawson is “proud” of her granddaughter Blue Ivy for joining Beyoncé’s recent world tour.

While speaking to People at The Beehive event venue in Los Angeles over the weekend, the mother of superstar Beyoncé praised her granddaughter for joining the Renaissance tour as one of her mum's dancers.

"Well, this is a heels family. You're trained early to walk in heels," Tina, 69, said of the 11-year-old. "But yeah, she's having the time of her life, and I couldn't be more proud of her because she really worked hard."

The businesswoman and fashion designer told the outlet that the performers who Blue Ivy danced alongside during the shows have been dancing since they were children, making her accomplishment even more impressive.

"She is 11 years old, and she had one week to prepare, and she's just getting better and better," Tina gushed. "So I'm the proud grandma, always."

Blue Ivy made her first surprise appearance on the world tour on 26 May in Paris. The young performer showcased advanced choreography to her mum’s hit song, My Power, which quickly went viral and even started a dance trend on social media.

Blue Ivy is not a stranger to making appearances in the Halo singer's work. At just eight years old, she made multiple cameos in Beyoncé’s 2020 film Black Is King.

Beyoncé shares Blue Ivy - along with five-year-old twins Rumi and Sir - with her husband Jay-Z.