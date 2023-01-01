Miranda Lambert calls out audience members for taking selfies during her show

Miranda Lambert paused her recent Las Vegas concert to call out audience members for taking selfies.

During her recent Las Vegas show, the Bluebird singer abruptly halted her performance to call out a group of concertgoers who were seemingly taking selfies during one of her songs.

According to a TikTok which has now gone viral, the 39-year-old country star was singing her 2016 song Tin Man when she spotted the fans who were taking selfies.

“I’m going to stop right here for a second, I’m sorry,” Miranda announced. “These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the song.”

“It’s p**sing me off a little bit,” the Texas native said. “Sorry, I don’t like it. At all. We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m singing some country damn music.”

After Miranda’s reaction during the performance, several fans seemingly left the concert in protest. In a video which has been circulating on TikTok, a woman can be heard saying, “Let’s go – you don’t do that to fans.”

The Bluebird singer has not yet commented on the incident.

Miranda is currently in the middle of her Las Vegas residency, Velvet Rodeo. She is scheduled to next perform on 19 July at the Bakkt Theatre at Planet Hollywood.