Paul Rudd agreed to appear in Claud's music video after meeting at Taylor Swift show

Paul Rudd agreed to appear in Claud's music video after an encounter at a Taylor Swift concert.

In a TikTok video titled How I Got Paul Rudd to Make a Cameo in My Music Video, the indie singer-songwriter explained that he approached the Ant-Man actor in the VIP area at the concert and told him there was a song on his album named Paul Rudd.

"He was so nice about it and he gave me his email and was like, 'Send it to me. I'd love to hear your album,'" they continued, noting that they "can't believe" the Clueless actor trusted them with the information.

After listening to Claud's album Supermodels, Rudd emailed the musician and told them he "loved the record" and Claud replied asking if the Marvel star would consider being in the music video for A Good Thing - and Rudd said yes.

"He came for the whole entire day," Claud explained in their TikTok, reports People. "He stayed for like five hours, and we shot that whole scene and danced outside... It was the best day of my life."

Before the music starts in the video, Rudd plays a bumbling mailman who delivers a parcel to Claud's door and has a conservation. After the song begins, Claud spends most of the video alone, however, Rudd appears briefly again to dance down the street with the singer.

The music video premiered over the weekend to coincide with the release of Supermodels.