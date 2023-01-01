Jason Aldean 'doing fine' after suffering from heat exhaustion during concert

Jason Aldean has assured fans he's "doing fine" after cutting his show in Connecticut short on Saturday due to heat exhaustion.

The country singer's concert at the Xfinity Theatre in Hartford came to an abrupt end on Saturday after he began to feel unwell.

Video footage posted on social media showed Jason moving away from the microphone to cough during a performance of his song Crazy Town. He returned to the microphone soon after but barely sang another line before running off-stage, ending the show.

On Sunday morning, representatives for the venue issued a statement revealing that he experienced heat stroke during the performance.

Later that day, Jason took to his Instagram Stories to assure fans that he was feeling much better after having a couple of IV drips.

"I'm doing fine, it's just one of those things, it was hot, I was playing golf all day yesterday and then got to the show... I think it was a combination of dehydration and heat exhaustion," he stated in a video. "I'm hearing a lot of stuff going around (about) heat stroke... I don't think it was quite that serious but it was pretty intense last night at the show."

Jason, who performed in Saratoga Springs, New York, on Sunday night, promised his Hartford fans that he will be back to make up for the short show.

"I apologise for cutting the show short but we'll come back, make it up to you," he shared. "I'm feeling a lot better."

The 46-year-old is currently on his Highway Desperado tour.