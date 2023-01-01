Olly Murs ties the knot with Amelia Tank

Olly Murs and Amelia Tank got married over the weekend.

Reality star Mark Wright revealed in a Sunday Instagram post that the Wrapped Up singer had married his bodybuilder partner Amelia in a festival-themed celebration on Osea Island in Essex, England.

Alongside a photo of himself with the groom in casual festival-inspired clothes, the TV personality wrote, "Celebrating this one @ollymurs and @tankintraining wedding day. Love you both."

Mark also posted a short video depicting a plane trailing a banner which read, "Olly & Amelia (heart) Just Married" as it flew over the festival-inspired grounds.

According to the Mail Online, preparations began on the 380-acre island, which is owned by music producer Nigel Frieda, one week in advance because it can only be accessed for limited periods each day due to the estuary which surrounds it.

The couple met on Instagram in 2019 and went public with their relationship in 2020. They got engaged in June 2022.

Reflecting on wedding planning, The X Factor U.K. contestant told The Mirror, "I'm a groomzilla. I never expected it, I thought I'd be the opposite. I didn't know I cared so much about what the flowers look like but, honest to God, if I'm reincarnated, I'm coming back as a florist."