Taylor Swift breaks Barbra Streisand's album record

Taylor Swift has surpassed Barbra Streisand to secure the most number one albums for any female artist in history.

The two artists were previously tied with 11 number one albums each. Since the release of Taylor's 12th number one LP - the recently-released Speak Now (Taylor's Version) - the Bad Blood singer, 33, has now broken her draw with Barbra, 81.

Speak Now (Taylor's Version) was released on 7 July and shot to number 1 on its debut. In vinyl alone, it has sold 268,500 copies and is second only to Taylor's tenth album Midnights for the biggest vinyl sales of the modern era, reports Pitchfork.

The Cruel Summer singer has become the first living artist to have four albums in the top 10 at the same time since 1966 - with Folklore, Lover, Midnights, and Speak Now (Taylor's Version) all currently populating the top 10 of the Billboard 200 albums chart.

Pop Crave reported that Taylor accounted for 1 in 25 of every vinyl sale in 2022, and was the first artist to have nine albums sell over 500,000 copies in a single week.

Taylor has trekked the globe on her Eras Tour since 17 March this year. Beginning in Glendale, Arizone, the tour would see the pop star perform 131 concerts across five continents and conclude on 17 August, 2024, in London, England.