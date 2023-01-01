Bebe Rexha shares text from boyfriend calling out her weight

Bebe Rexha has posted alleged texts from boyfriend Keyan Safyari which criticised her for having gained weight, sparking rumours that the pair have called it quits.

The I'm Good singer, 33, took to her Instagram Story on Sunday to share a snapshot of the alleged text in which 39-year-old Keyan stated he was just trying to be "honest" with her about her looks.

"Hey. I never said you weren't beautiful and I never said I didn't love you. In fact I said how beautiful you are and how much I loved you," the text read. "But I always said I would be honest with you and your face was changing so I told you it was."

"That was the conversation we were having and you asked..." Keyan continued. "Because I care, would you rather I lied to you? You gained 35 pounds obviously you gained weight and your face changes? Should I just pretend it didn't happen and that it's ok? Come on I gain 3 pounds and you called me chubbs and fat. Doesn't mean you don't love me."

The text continued: "If you're trying to find reasons to break up this makes sense... but it's not the real reason. If you're unhappy with me/yourself/with life and don't see a future with us then that's ok and that's the reason. Don't use something like that to weaponize your anger or anxiety or any insecurity you may have. You know I always found you to be beautiful and loved you no matter what."

The alleged text concluded with: "Let me know if you'd like to speak if you need more clarity. Love you."

Keyan has yet to speak out on the alleged messages. The pair first sparked a romance in 2020.