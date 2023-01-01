NEWS Jung Kook enters challenge for Number 1 with debut solo single Seven ft. Latto Newsdesk Share with :





BTS member Jung Kook is kicking his solo career off in style, entering the battle for Number 1 this week with his debut solo single. Seven, featuring rapper Latto, is less 2,000 chart units behind Dave & Central Cee’s Sprinter, can the BTS Army help close that gap?



Billie Eilish’s contemplative What Was I Made For? - taken from the Barbie movie soundtrack - is predicted to bow at Number 9, which would make Billie’s 9th overall Top 10 hit.



Following the release of his first album in three years, J Hus readies himself to see several tracks impact the Official Chart; current single Who Told You with Drake holds steady (4), while Militerian with Naira Marley (18) and Masculine with Burna Boy (22) could secure big debuts.



Tom Grennan’s How Does It Feel looks to secure a new peak (14) as does D.O.D’s fast-rising So Much In Love (16).