Jane Birkin dies aged 76

Actress and singer Jane Birkin has died at the age of 76.

The British-French star was reportedly found dead at her home in Paris by her caregiver on Sunday, according to Le Parisien and BFM TV. A cause of death has not been disclosed.

Born in London, Birkin began her career as an actress in the '60s with films such as Blowup, Kaleidoscope, and La Piscine. She shot to fame in 1968 with her on and off-screen relationship with the French singer, actor and director Serge Gainsbourg, with whom she had her daughter Charlotte Gainsbourg, also a famous actress and singer.

Birkin and Gainsbourg released a collaborative album, Jane Birkin/Serge Gainsbourg, in 1969 and it featured the controversially explicit song Je t'aime... moi non plus. She also starred in his film of the same name in 1976.

After they split in 1980, Birkin continued to work as an actress and singer, releasing numerous solo albums and appearing in films such as Death on the Nile and Evil Under the Sun.

Birkin, who gave her name to the Hermès Birkin designer handbag, was also the mother of late photographer Kate Barry with her ex-husband, composer John Barry, and musician Lou Doillon with her former partner Jacques Doillon, a director.

Birkin, who had lived in Paris since the late '60s, suffered a stroke in September 2021. She postponed a series of concerts after breaking her shoulder in March 2022.